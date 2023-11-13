Having been in the pop cultural consciousness since 1978, lasagne-loving cat Garfield has been through some of the usual stages of popular source material: animated TV shows and specials, a couple of less-than-loved live-action/CG films and a mountain of merchandising spun off from Jim Davis' original comic strips and books. Now, of course, we've reached the inevitable CG animated film version, with Chris Pratt as the voice of the title character. The first trailer for The Garfield Movie is online. Take a look:

Of course, releasing the trailer on a Monday feels like a cardinal sin for a cat whose major catchphrases include "I hate Mondays". Still more people might want to complain about the fact that Pratt's voice for the character mostly feels like him playing himself.

Here's the story: After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.