First Trailer For Sarah Polley’s Women Talking

Sarah Polley's latest film as writer and director, Women Talking, is already generating plenty of buzz from festival screenings. And now the first trailer for the film, which features Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley among its cast, has a first trailer online.

With Polley here adapting Miriam Toews' novel, the logline is fairly straightforward: "In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith." But the film promises something that is very much not.

Alongside the main trio, there is a deep bench of actors Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand.

"In Women Talking, a group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children," says Polley in a director's statement. "Though the backstory behind the events in Women Talking is violent, the film is not. We never see the violence that the women have experienced. We see only short glimpses of the aftermath. Instead, we watch a community of women come together as they must decide, in a very short space of time, what their collective response will be."

You can see more from her and the rest of the cast and crew in a new featurette, sitting at the bottom of the page.

Women Talking will be in UK cinemas from 10 February next year.

