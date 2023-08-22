First Teaser For Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

You certainly can't say Zack Snyder doesn't aim for epic when he wants to. And his latest, Rebel Moon certainly appears to fill that brief. Check out the first teaser trailer for the movie (well, the first part)…

Big enough that it needed to be split into two parts (A Child Of Fire and The Scargiver), Rebel Moon is set in a world that feels at once unique and familiar.

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge.

As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed… But can it be maintained?

Snyder introduced the first look at the trailer at this year's Gamescom event in Germany, also dropping the news that a video game — to be set after the events of the two movies — is also in the works.