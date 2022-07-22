First Look At Keanu Reeves In John Wick: Chapter 4

Though John Wick is not the sort of man you usually expect to find hanging around candles in a quiet space, we honestly expect him to be killing people using those very candles, since this is the first image of Keanu Reeves' title character in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Yes, eschewing any sort of Comic-Con panel or activation, Lionsgate instead decided to drop this first look at Reeves, in a rare moment of quiet reflection.

The story for the fourth Wick outing largely remains a mystery – outside of the title character kicking much ass, of course – but following his exile and the price stuck on his head in the assassin community (and his rescue by Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King), we have a feeling the main man will be out for some violent revenge. Or, as he calls it, "Thursday".