First Look At Jaafar Jackson In Michael Jackson Biopic

With production underway, the first image of Jaafar Jackson – Michael Jackson's nephew — playing his famous uncle in the new biopic simply named Michael has arrived. The picture shows Jackson performing "Man in the Mirror" during his Dangerous tour in the 1990s.

The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua is directing the new film, which aims to chart the controversial pop megastar's career from his boy band beginnings through his ascension to one of the most famous people in the world.

"We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film," says Fuqua. "But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it."

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in MICHAEL. Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur