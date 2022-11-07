First Look At Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans In Their Christmas Action Movie

Depending on who you believe — either Deadline's report on new casting as production kicks off, or Dwayne Johnson with his tweet on the matter (below) — the Christmas-set action comedy starring The Rock and Chris Evans is either called Untitled Holiday Family Film or what it was announced as, Red One.

That's not the real news on the film, though — the cast is growing to include JK Simmons as Santa Claus and Bonnie Hunt as his wife, Mrs. Claus.

We still don't know the story for this one — perhaps The Rock has to save Christmas and Evans is more of a Scroogey douche type? Either way, the script (based on an idea from Johnson's producing partner, Hiram Garcia) comes from Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan (so we expect lots of crazy action and references to FAMILY), while the director is Jumanji sequels overseer Jake Kasdan.

And whatever the movie is called, it's scheduled to be out next year via Prime Video.

