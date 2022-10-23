First Look At Channing Tatum And Salma Hayek In Magic Mike’s Last Dance

If you thought that the first picture from Magic Mike's Last Dance would feature Channing Tatum's abs, then congratulations! You win… bragging rights? But it's true – in the initial image from the third Magic Mike movie, we do indeed find Salma Hayek fondling the famous washboard stomach.

Plot details for the film — which sees Steven Soderbergh returning to direct and Reid Carolin once more writing and producing – are under wraps (unlike most of the cast will be). But chances are it'll find Tatum's Mike Lane wrangling with his life once again.

Though Last Dance had been targeted as an HBO Max/online elsewhere in the world title, Warner Bros. has had a re-think, and it'll arrive just in time for Valentine's Day on 10 February.

