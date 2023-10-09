First Look At Angelina Jolie As Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larrain’s Next Biopic

Following on from his recent vampiric portrait of an aged Augusto Pinochet, director Pablo Larraín’s back on the biopic beat for his next film. And it promises to be another compelling portrait of someone who is famous but also mysterious in her personal life. In this case, it's legendary Opera singer Maria Callas, with Angelina Jolie taking the role for Maria. The first pictures of the actor in character have arrived as the shoot prepares to kick off.

"How can it shoot doing the strike?" we hear you asking. Easy to answer: the independent film has an interim agreement for SAG-AFTRA allowing production to gear up. Larraín will be shooting across over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

Here's the official description of the film, which looks to "explore the life of the legendary, iconic and controversial singer, often described as the original diva. Based on true accounts, Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris." The film will mark Larraín's re-teaming with Spencer writer Steven Knight.

“I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria," says Larraín in a statement, "which I hope will bring Maria Callas’ remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."