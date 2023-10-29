First Image Of Rachel Zegler In Snow White

For those of you who were anticipating seeing West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as Disney's Snow White in the new, live-action version of the 1937 animated classic, here's a good news-bad-news situation. The first image, featuring Zegler as Snow alongside the Seven Dwarfs, has now arrived. Yet it comes on the heels of news that the studio, because of the ongoing actors' strike, will delay the release of the movie from next year to 2025.
Marc Webb is directing this new take on the fairytale, which via a script from Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, will eschew the usual romantic subplot in favour of Snow White becoming the leader her father encouraged her to be.
Alongside Zegler, the cast includes Gal Gadot as The Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman and Andrew Burnap plays a new character named Jonathan.
And, as mentioned, the movie is switching from its original release date of 22 March 2024 to 21 March 2025.