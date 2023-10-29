First Image Of Rachel Zegler In Snow White

For those of you who were anticipating seeing West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as Disney's Snow White in the new, live-action version of the 1937 animated classic, here's a good news-bad-news situation. The first image, featuring Zegler as Snow alongside the Seven Dwarfs, has now arrived. Yet it comes on the heels of news that the studio, because of the ongoing actors' strike, will delay the release of the movie from next year to 2025.