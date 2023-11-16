Fictitious Friends Cause Real Problems In The Trailer For New Horror Imaginary

Blumhouse has been doing very well for itself of late, between the success of launching M3GAN and Five Nights At Freddy's, while its horror franchises chug along nicely (still waiting for the third Happy Death Day, though). It's looking to keep that momentum going with new film Imaginary, which stars Jurassic World: Dominion's DeWanda Wise, covers territory not unlike that explored in Drop Dead Fred and aims to make a stuffed toy bear the new terror icon. Check out the first trailer:
When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.
As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be…
Co-written (with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland) and directed by Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary will be in cinemas on 8 March.