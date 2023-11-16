Fictitious Friends Cause Real Problems In The Trailer For New Horror Imaginary

Blumhouse has been doing very well for itself of late, between the success of launching M3GAN and Five Nights At Freddy's, while its horror franchises chug along nicely (still waiting for the third Happy Death Day, though). It's looking to keep that momentum going with new film Imaginary, which stars Jurassic World: Dominion's DeWanda Wise, covers territory not unlike that explored in Drop Dead Fred and aims to make a stuffed toy bear the new terror icon. Check out the first trailer: