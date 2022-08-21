  1. Home
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spin-Off Film Planned

Ferris Bueller's Day Off
by James White
Posted
People:
Mia Sara
Alan Ruck
Josh Heald
Matthew Broderick
Jon Hurwitz
Hayden Schlossberg
John Hughes

John Hughes' 1986 classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of those movies that, while it is considered all but untouchable, has been homaged, referenced and spoofed for years. Oh, and it was briefly a sitcom. Still, no one has really tried to spin it off, but Paramount is making that move, looking to put a film about the valets from the movie into production.

"Valets," we hear you ask. "What valets?" At one point in Ferris Bueller, the lead trio of Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck) and Sloane (Mia Sara) drop Cameron's dad's Ferrari off with a couple of parking attendants.

Those characters, played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins, aren't named, but we do see them take the car for a day of joyriding. And the new movie, called Sam And Victor's Day Off will look to tell that story.

Though the idea of even trying to live up to Hughes' original sounds like madness, we are given slightly more confidence by the presence of Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald as producers. They're working with writer (and now director) Bill Posley, who has worked on the show himself to make this film happen and if anyone knows how to successfully expand the world of an '80s movie, it's them.

We'll see whether this one comes together, but now we await the usual avalanche of complaints. Every day is Christmas Eve, people…

