Ferrari Trailer Pushes Adam Driver To His Limits In Michael Mann’s Racing Drama

What’s on your Christmas list this year? A new phone? A lovely pack of fresh socks? How about a full-throttle drama about the most iconic motor car brand in the world? If it’s the latter, you’re in luck – Michael Mann has cooked up a juicy new racing movie in the form of Ferrari, and a brand new trailer giving us a much better look at the film than the pretty minimal initial teaser has dropped. Have a watch below:

It stars Adam Driver, still in Italian-accent mode after 2021’s House Of Gucci, as Enzo Ferrari, ex-racing driver and creator of the legendary motoring brand. On the brink of bankruptcy and navigating a rocky marriage with Laura (Penélope Cruz), his Ferrari factory is in trouble, and he needs to win the Mille Miglia, an 1,000-mile race across Italy, to save it. The thrilling new trailer dives into the non-car-related drama in Enzo’s life, including his relationship with Shailene Woodley’s Lina Lardi, the struggle between him and Laura for control of their business, and the public perception of him. And if it’s just fast cars you want, Ferrari looks to have those in spades, promising expansive racing scenes and stomach-churning collisions.