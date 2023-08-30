Ferrari Trailer: Adam Driver Feels The Need For Speed In Michael Mann’s Biopic

There aren’t many times in movie history when nominative determinism brings together actor and role in perfect synchronicity. But to Tom Cruise playing a pilot, we can now add Adam Driver playing Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari – in Heat director Michael Mann’s biopic of the Italian motor racing legend. The first trailer for Ferrari has just been given the big thumbs-up by the mechanics and pulled onto the track, and packs in some very meaningful stares, Driver looking ancient in a grey hairpiece, and some very, very fast cars. Watch it here:
Drowned in the sounds of a howling, straining engine at full throttle, this first teaser trailer only gives us a single line of dialogue. “You get in one of my cars, you get in to win,” Driver’s Enzo says, leaning over a table menacingly. Ferrari is based on Brock Yates’ biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man And The Machine and is set during the summer of 1957, when Ferrari the company – and Ferrari the family – are in dire straits. They’re still grieving the loss of their son, and soon they might be mourning the loss of the business they spent a decade building. But Enzo sees one last chance around the bend: the 1000-mile Mille Miglia race, where a win could restore the family’s fortunes – or backfire horribly.
Driver gives good Italian business maven, as anyone who saw House Of Gucci knows – and he’s joined by Penelope Cruz as Enzo’s wife Laura and Big Little Lies’ Shailene Woodley as their daughter Lina. Ferrari premieres at Venice on 31 August, but you’ll have to keep your engine ticking over until Boxing Day this year for a UK cinema release, coming courtesy of Sky Cinema.