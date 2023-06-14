Family Secrets Creep Out In The Cobweb Trailer

You don't normally expect to see Seth Rogen's name attached as producer of a horror movie, but the Point Grey company he runs with producing/writing partner Evan Goldberg backs all sorts of projects. Such as the scared-shaped Cobweb, which is headed our way in September and has a first trailer online.

Directed by Samuel Bodin from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin itself inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's The Telltale Heart, the new film follows eight-year-old Peter (Woody Norman), who is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination.

As Peter’s fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?

Cleopatra Coleman co-stars as Miss Devine, the teacher who takes an interest in Peter's case and tries to help – from the looks of it, to her cost.