Family Secrets Comes To Light In The Trailer For The Persian Version

A big hit at last year's Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up both the Audience Award and the Best Screenplay Award, Maryam Keshavarz's comedy drama The Persian Version is finally hitting UK screens in March. Check out the trailer for the film below…

Here's the story for this one: coming from two countries at odds with each other, Iranian-American Leila (Layla Mohammadi) strives to find balance and embrace her opposing cultures, while boldly challenging the labels society is so quick to project upon her. When her family reunites in New York City for her father’s heart transplant, Leila navigates her relationships from arms length in an effort to keep her “real” life separate from her family life. However, when her secret is unceremoniously revealed, so are the distinct parallels between her life and that of her mother Shireen (Niousha Noor).