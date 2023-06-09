Exclusive New Trailer For Quentin Dupieux’s Superhero Satire Smoking Causes Coughing

Quentin Dupieux is the unique, comically twisted mind behind the likes of Rubber, Wrong Cops, Mandibles and Incredible But True. He's back with his latest, superhero satire Smoking Causes Coughing, which played to acclaim at last year's Cannes and has been ping-ponging around the festival circuit since then. We have the new trailer for the film as an exclusive, and you can see it below.

Smoking Causes Coughing follows the misadventures of a team of five superheroes known as the Tobacco Force – Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi), and Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra).

After a devastating battle against a diabolical giant turtle, the Tobacco Force is sent on a mandatory week-long retreat to strengthen their decaying group cohesion. Their sojourn goes wonderfully well until Lézardin, Emperor of Evil, decides to annihilate planet Earth. Oh, that old story… It's all very relevant to our superhero-saturated movie landscape combined with the campy style of Power Rangers.