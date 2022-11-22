Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads The Independent Spirit Award Nominations

This year's Film Independent Spirit Awards – the 38th — announced their nominations. And it's shaping up to potentially be a very good ceremony for Everything Everywhere All At Once, TÁR, Women Talking and more.

The awards will be handed out on 4 March, though other details are in flux: broadcast for the last few years on us cable channel IFC, the ceremony's organisers are currently looking for a new TV home. Still, the celebration of indie movies will go ahead as planned.

And while the Indie Spirits don't tend to be a huge Oscar indicator, we'd expect at least a few of the nominees to also show up on the Academy Awards nominations list, to be announced on 24 January.

Check out the full Indie Spirit nomination list below…

BEST FEATURE

Bones And All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, The Devil

TÁR

Women Talking

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Aftersun

Emily The Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees And Power Lines

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something In The Dirt

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field, TÁR

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, TÁR

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees And Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily The Criminal

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily The Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones And All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, TÁR

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily The Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones And All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees And Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees And Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

BEST EDITING

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi, TÁR

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Women Talking

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

A House Made Of Splinters

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return To Seoul

Saint Omer

PRODUCERS AWARD

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove

Churchill Viste

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

