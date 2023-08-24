Equalizer Director Antoine Fuqua Won’t Rule Out De-Aging Denzel Washington For Prequel

Denzel Washington is back on screens in just over a week for a third round of dishing out rough justice as former government agent-turned-vigilante Richard McCall in The Equalizer 3. And from the sounds of it, this could be our last visit with the tough-nut character. Or could it? According to director Antoine Fuqua, there could potentially be scope for a prequel film.

Talking to NME, Fuqua would still want Washington involved and has considered using de-aging technology to make it. “I definitely thought about it a lot," he says. "Especially now with the new technology and the AI and all of that kind of stuff… Is there a story to be told about how McCall became this person — the younger version? I’ve had that conversation with [screenwriter] Richard Wenk quite a bit."

Obviously, this is simply Fuqua speculating and — to the best of our knowledge, it isn't anywhere near in development — and he's yet to broach the idea to his star. "I haven’t talked to Denzel about that yet," Fuqua adds of the idea. "It’s all so fresh and new. I’m still watching the technology. I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s film and I know there’s other movies coming out. I think Sony has one coming out with Tom Hanks soon [Robert Zemeckis' Here]. And I’m hearing the technology is getting better and better and better. So I’m kind of watching it to see where it goes." For more from Fuqua, head to NME's site.