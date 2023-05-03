Epic Dune Part Two Trailer Sees Paul Atreides Ride A Sand Worm

Altogether now: I must not fear. Fear is the mind killer. Fear is the little death. Well, fear not, Frank Herbert fans – the second part of Denis Villeneuve's epic Dune adaptation is due later this year, and a brand new trailer just dropped, giving us a peek at how the story continues on Arrakis. We last saw Timothée Chalamet's Paul win a fight to lead the Fremen and walk off into the sunrise with mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and dream girl (literally) Chani (Zendaya), after his home and family were torn apart by the evil Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). This fresh look at Part Two gives us a good glimpse at characters old and new, focuses on Paul's first attempt at riding an enormous, mythical sand worm, sees him debate seeking revenge for his father's death, and potentially lead an army into battle. Watch the trailer below: