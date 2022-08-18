Enola Holmes 2 Shares First Look At Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill

The game is afoot! Again! A couple of years ago, Netflix delivered the first Enola Holmes outing – starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular detective (and not exactly Conan Doyle-canonical sister to Sherlock), with Henry Cavill in the deerstalker, in an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s books. It was a fun little YA mystery-caper, showing there is indeed another way of doing Holmes et al on screen, with another strong performance from the Stranger Things star, and Fleabag- gy fourth-wall-breaking humour from director Harry Bradbeer – no mystery there, since he literally directed Fleabag. Now, they’re all back for a follow-up, simply titled Enola Holmes 2 (for now, at least), and Netflix has shared a bunch of brand new images. Take a look.

If it all looks suitably Sherlockian (or, Enolian?), the first-look images give fresh peeks at all the returning stars – not just Brown and Cavill, but Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes’ mother Eudoria, and Louis Partridge as the dashing Tewkesbury. Plus, there’s a new cast member in the mix here – Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who played Dr. Liet-Kynes in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Here’s the official synopsis: “Enola's newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.”