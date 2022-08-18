Enola Holmes 2 Shares First Look At Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill

The game is afoot! Again! A couple of years ago, Netflix delivered the first Enola Holmes outing – starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular detective (and not exactly Conan Doyle-canonical sister to Sherlock), with Henry Cavill in the deerstalker, in an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s books. It was a fun little YA mystery-caper, showing there is indeed another way of doing Holmes et al on screen, with another strong performance from the Stranger Things star, and Fleabag-gy fourth-wall-breaking humour from director Harry Bradbeer – no mystery there, since he literally directed Fleabag. Now, they’re all back for a follow-up, simply titled Enola Holmes 2 (for now, at least), and Netflix has shared a bunch of brand new images. Take a look.
If it all looks suitably Sherlockian (or, Enolian?), the first-look images give fresh peeks at all the returning stars – not just Brown and Cavill, but Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes’ mother Eudoria, and Louis Partridge as the dashing Tewkesbury. Plus, there’s a new cast member in the mix here – Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who played Dr. Liet-Kynes in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Here’s the official synopsis: “Enola's newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.”
Netflix has also confirmed that the sequel, once again penned by the ever-busy Jack Thorne, will be hitting the streaming service in the not-too-distant future – set to drop on 4 November. For now, everything else is a mystery.