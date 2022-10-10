Empire VIP Event: Exclusive Screening Of Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave

Hello, Empire VIPs!

With a filmography including Oldboy, Stoker and The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook is one of the most influential auteurs working in cinema today. He returns to the big screen this October with the genre-blending Decision To Leave, for which he won Best Director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Starring Tang Wei and Park Hei-il, it’s an intensely romantic cat-and-mouse thriller about a detective who, whilst investigating a man’s suspicious death, begins to develop feelings for the prime suspect.

Our next exclusive Empire VIP event is a screening of Decision To Leave in a beautiful London art-house cinema on the evening of Monday 17 October.

FAQs

Will there be physical tickets?

No, your name will be added to a guestlist on the night.

What time does the event start and end?

Please arrive at 6:30pm, and the event will end approximately 9:30pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Photography

Please note that photographs will be taken during the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication.

Are seats allocated?