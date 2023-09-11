Empire VIP Event: The Creator Screening & Gareth Edwards Q&A

On the evening of Monday 25 September, at a central London location, you can journey to 2070. Set in a future where humanity is threatened by an AI ‘super weapon’, Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, starring John David Washington, looks set to be everything you’d expect from the man behind Monsters, Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Empire VIPs will be among the first to see the highly anticipated epic ahead of its nationwide release on 28 September – not only that, but we will also have an in-person Q&A with Edwards himself. A blockbuster with brains as well as visual flash, this will sell out quickly. The future is now.

This event is exclusively for Empire VIPs. Not a member of the club, but want an invite? VIP Members are eligible for all events, however live events will have limited capacity and tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. If you're entirely new to subscribing to Empire in any way, click the button below to sign up to become an Empire VIP by midnight on Friday 15 September, and be in with a chance of coming along. If you're an existing mag or podcast subscriber, or digital member, please call 01858 438884 and state that you would like to upgrade to the Empire VIP package.

Empire's VIP Club package, as well as access to exclusive events like these, includes a subscription to the print and digital editions of the mag, the Empire Spoiler Special podcast, a 12-month Picturehouse or My Cineworld Plus membership, plus more perks and bonus content. Please note, our VIP Club is currently open to UK residents only.

Already an Empire VIP? Great! Mark your calendars for Monday 25 September, work on those whip-cracking skills, and keep an eye out on Wednesday 20 September at 7pm for the official invite to make its way into your inboxes, where you can secure your tickets.

FAQs

How do the tickets work?

You will receive your ticket via email. This is what you'll need to present for scanning on the night.

What's the location of the event?

The exact venue of the screening will be confirmed on your tickets, but we can share that it is a central London location.

What time does the event start and end?

Start and finish times are yet to be confirmed, but doors will likely open around 6-6:30pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Photography

Please note that photographs and footage will be taken throughout the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication, as well as for the marketing of The Creator. If you don't consent to being in photographs, please do not attend.

Are seats allocated?

No, there is no seat allocation – the event will be general admission, filling up on a first come, first served basis.

Will there be food and drink?

Food and drink won't be provided at this event, but you will be able to purchase drinks and snacks from the venue on the night.

Late admittance