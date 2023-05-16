Empire VIP Event: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Screening And Q&A

Get ready to swing into action! On the evening of Thursday 1 June, we are screening Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse exclusively for Empire VIP members. The follow-up to the groundbreaking Into The Spider-Verse, the sequel promises mind-bending plot-twists and retina-dazzling images as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is charged by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) with saving every universe of Spider-People from The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Not only will you be among the first to see the film, but we’ll also be joined by some very special guests for a post-film Q&A. Sign up quickly for one of the movie events of the year, in this or any dimension.

This event is exclusively for Empire VIPs. Not a member of the club, but want an invite to this epic Across The Spider-Verse event? Click the button below to sign up to become an Empire VIP by midnight on Wednesday 24 May, and be in with a chance of coming along.

Empire's VIP Club package, as well as access to exclusive events like these, includes a subscription to the print and digital editions of the mag, the Empire Spoiler Special podcast, a 12-month Picturehouse or My Cineworld Plus membership, plus more perks and bonus content. Please note, our VIP Club is currently open to UK residents only.

Already an Empire VIP? Great! Mark your calendars for Thursday 1 June, work on those web-slinging skills, and keep an eye out on Monday 29 May for the official invite to thwip its way into your inboxes, where you can secure your tickets.

FAQs

How do the tickets work?

You will be able to sign up for this event via See Tickets, after which you'll receive your ticket via email. This is what you'll need to present for scanning on the night.

What time does the event start and end?

We will confirm specific start time as soon as possible – but it will be on the evening of Thursday 1 June.

What is the location of the event?

Successful ticket holders will be given the event venue details via email with their ticket – but we can confirm it will be a central London location.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Photography

Please note that photographs and footage will be taken throughout the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication, as well as for the marketing of Across The Spider-Verse. If you don't consent to being in photographs, please do not attend.

Are seats allocated?