Empire VIP Event: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Screening And Q&A

Everyone’s favourite archaeologist, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), is back for one last grand adventure, and Empire VIP Club is doffing its hat (fedora, obvs) and paying tribute in true whip-cracking style.

On the evening of Tuesday 27 June, at a central London location, Empire VIPs will be among the first to see Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny ahead of its nationwide release on 28 June — not only that, but we will also have a Q&A with some special guests. These tickets will go faster than a Tangier tuk-tuk chase so be quick. Fortune and glory await.

This event is exclusively for Empire VIPs. Not a member of the club, but want an invite to this epic Indiana Jones event? If you're entirely new to subscribing to Empire in any way, click the button below to sign up to become an Empire VIP by midnight on Monday 19 June, and be in with a chance of coming along. If you're an existing mag or podcast subscriber, or digital member, please call 01858 438884 and state that you would like to upgrade to the Empire VIP package.

Empire's VIP Club package, as well as access to exclusive events like these, includes a subscription to the print and digital editions of the mag, the Empire Spoiler Special podcast, a 12-month Picturehouse or My Cineworld Plus membership, plus more perks and bonus content. Please note, our VIP Club is currently open to UK residents only.

Already an Empire VIP? Great! Mark your calendars for Tuesday 27 June, work on those whip-cracking skills, and keep an eye out on Friday 23 June at 7pm for the official invite to make its way into your inboxes, where you can secure your tickets.

FAQs

How do the tickets work?

You will be able to sign up for this event via See Tickets, after which you'll receive your ticket via email. This is what you'll need to present for scanning on the night.

What's the location of the event?

The exact venue of the screening will be confirmed on your tickets, but we can share that it is a central London location.

What time does the event start and end?

Start and finish times are yet to be confirmed, but doors will likely open around 5:45pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Photography

Please note that photographs and footage will be taken throughout the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication, as well as for the marketing of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. If you don't consent to being in photographs, please do not attend.

Are seats allocated?

No, there is no seat allocation – the event will be general admission, filling up on a first come, first served basis.

Will there be food and drink?

Food and drink won't be provided at this event, but you will be able to purchase drinks and snacks from the venue on the night.

Late admittance