Empire Podcast Groundhog Day The Musical Interview Special Ft. Tim Minchin, Danny Rubin & Matthew Warchus

That's right, woodchuck-checkers, it's Groundhog Day Day! The sensational musical adaptation of the beloved Harold Ramis/Bill Murray comedy is now back on the London stage at The Old Vic.

In this interview special, Chris Hewitt sits down with Danny Rubin, writer of the original movie and the book for the musical, Tim Minchin, the mastermind behind the music and lyrics, and director Matthew Warchus, to talk about taking another bite of the cherry, the songs of the musical, its ill-fated Broadway stint, and much, much more. Enjoy.