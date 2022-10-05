Empire Podcast Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Breakdown Special

The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't hold back on the emotion that is clearly going to drive Ryan Coogler's MCU mega-sequel, following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, but it also filled in more of the film's blanks, plot-wise, hinted at some major action sequences, and preserved the mystery of just who is going to take over as the new Black Panther.
Plenty, then, for Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, and Amon Warmann to dig into in this trailer breakdown special, recorded very late at night, and with one of us down with Covid, so if there's even more brain fog than usual, go easy on us. Enjoy.
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.