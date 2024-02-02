Empire Podcast #602: Henry Cavill & Sam Rockwell, Kumail Nanjiani

The greater the spy movie, the bigger the guests. That's the motto of this week's Empire Podcast, as Chris Hewitt sits down with Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell, stars of Matthew Vaughn's new spy caper Argylle, for a fun chat about dancing, fighting, and novelists. (23:46 - 40:04) Chris is also joined by the wonderful Kumail Nanjiani, who returns to the pod to talk about his strange year of strikes, and becoming a duck for the new Illumination movie, Migration (1:02:52 - 1:17:16).

Then, Chris is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara, Ben Travis, and James Dyer as they right more Oscar wrongs (this time in the Best Actress category), discuss the week's movie news, including Duncan Jones directing Rogue Trooper, and review Argylle, Migration, Cord Jefferson's fantastic American Fiction, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone Of Interest. And Chris doesn't mention Jürgen Klopp once, you'll be astonished to hear. We're having him checked now. Enjoy.