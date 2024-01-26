Empire Podcast #601: Blitz Bazawule, Paul Giamatti & Alexander Payne, Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal

After last week's triumphant live show to mark episode 600, the Empire Podcast team — Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Amon Warmann — return to the safety of the podbooth this week to kick off the road to 700… but we're not exactly skimping on the guests. First, Blitz Bazawule, director of The Color Purple, tells Helen all about how he tackled the big-screen version of the musical based on the Alice Walker book. Then, Chris has an audience with The Holdovers director Alexander Payne, and his Oscar-nominated star, Paul Giamatti, and they wind up talking about horror films. And finally, Alex Godfrey sits down with All Of Us Strangers stars, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, for a reflective chat about Andrew Haigh's wonderful new film.

Either side of all of those, the podteam right some Oscars wrongs in the Listeners' Question section (although they wish it to be known that they are planning no heists), discuss more Oscars stuff in the wake of this week's nominations announcement, the revelation of the book that will form Reacher season 3, and more in a bumper News section, and then review All Of Us Strangers, The Color Purple, and Jackdaw. Enjoy. (Timestamps to come… maybe! Sorry it's late!)