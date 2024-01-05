Empire Podcast #598: Joel Edgerton, JA Bayona

Happy New Year! With just two shows until 600, The Empire podcast crashes back into your feeds this week. Well, two-thirds of it does because Chris is on holiday, leaving Helen and James to hold down the fort. And by that we mean have a cosy fireside discussion about all the fantasy books they devoured over Christmas, along with assorted stories of New Year's Eve shenanigans.

But none of that matters because we have the one and only JA Bayona on this week's show, the director stopping by to talk about his brilliant (and very likely to be Oscar-winning) film, Society Of The Snow. Plus Joel Edgerton joins us to explain what happens when the cast is crew in The Boys In The Boat.

Plus Helen and James pull their reviewing caps on and watch Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, Blumhouse's haunted swimming pool feature Night Swim, and kinder transport drama One Life. Enjoy!