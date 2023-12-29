Empire Podcast #597: Michael Fassbender, Adam Driver

The final Empire Podcast of 2023 is here, folks, and it's a belter, with two incredible guests. First up, Michael Fassbender returns to the pod after an absence of a few years, and in an extended interview with Chris Hewitt, he talks about returning to the big screen with the double-whammy of David Fincher's The Killer and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins. Plus, he talks about going to Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club, for that game against Barcelona in 2019, shares his love of The Streets Of San Francisco, and confesses that he may not actually be telling the truth in interviews. It's a very fun chat that starts at 20:11, and ends at 42:09. Then, Alex Godfrey has a nice natter with Adam Driver, star of Michael Mann's Ferrari, about driving, about whether he's happy, and about possibly taking on the De Niro role in Heat 2. That starts at 56:33, and ends at 1:13:08.

Either side of those, Chris is joined in the virtual podbooth by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer and, despite the apparent absence of stuff to talk about in the Merryneum between Christmas and New Year's Day, they manage it, sharing their New Year's filmic resolutions, ranking The Hollywood Chrises (but in a most unexpected way), discussing the week's movie news including the shock omission of Wonka from the shortlist for Best Original Song at the Oscars, and review Next Goal Wins, Ferrari, and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy And The Heron.

Thanks so much to everyone who listened this year, whether it was to one pod or all we produced. We couldn't do it without you. Here's to a great 2024. Happy New Year, everyone, and enjoy.