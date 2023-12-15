Empire Podcast #595: Mark Wahlberg & Michelle Monaghan, Zachary Levi

"Say hi to your family for me!" Mark Wahlberg, star of the action comedy The Family Plan, returns to the Empire Podcast for the first time in aaaaaaages this week, and brings his on-screen wife, Michelle Monaghan, with him for a fun chat with Chris Hewitt that takes in everything from kids swearing in front of their parents to Adele's impact on Wahlberg's sleep cycle. Chris is also in the interviewer's chair for a fun audience with Zachary Levi, the star of Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.