Empire Podcast #595: Mark Wahlberg & Michelle Monaghan, Zachary Levi

"Say hi to your family for me!" Mark Wahlberg, star of the action comedy The Family Plan, returns to the Empire Podcast for the first time in aaaaaaages this week, and brings his on-screen wife, Michelle Monaghan, with him for a fun chat with Chris Hewitt that takes in everything from kids swearing in front of their parents to Adele's impact on Wahlberg's sleep cycle. Chris is also in the interviewer's chair for a fun audience with Zachary Levi, the star of Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.
And, in the antepenultimate episode of the year (no Christmas break for us!), Chris hosts from his home office this week, and is joined by Amon Warmann and James Dyer to tackle a couple of Christmas movie-related questions, take a look at the week's movie news, including the sad death of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher, and review Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child Of Fire, Godzilla Minus One, The Family Plan, and The Three Musketeers: Milady. Enjoy.
RUNNING ORDER (all timings approx.)
Intro/Listeners' Questions
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan -- 19:19.00 - 34.00.00
Movie News
Zachary Levi -- 53:11.00 - 1:09:26.00
Reviews/Outro
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.