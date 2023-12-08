Empire Podcast #594: Timothée Chalamet & Keegan-Michael Key, Jeff Rowe

On this week's Empire Podcast, Timmy Two Meats returns, only this time he's… Timmy Two Sweets? Yes, Timothée Chalamet, the star of Paul King's wonderful Wonka, is back on the pod, and this time he's brought his co-star, the wickedly talented Keegan-Michael Key, with him. Together, they talk to Chris Hewitt about musicals, sketches, and their friendship. Then, with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on shiny disc, Ben Travis has a nice natter with that film's director, Jeff Rowe.

Either side of those, Chris is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer, as they talk about Tom Cruise cake, resurrecting dead stars for audiobooks and sleep tapes, a host of new trailers, and review Wonka, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, Leave The World Behind, and Family Switch. And Chris makes a heroic attempt to name every Jack Reacher book in order. You have been warned. Enjoy.

TIMINGS (APPROX)

Intro/Listener Question: 0:00.00 - 19:57.00

Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key

Movie News: 33:44.00 — 51:41:00

Jeff Rowe

Reviews: 1:11:04.00 - end