Empire Podcast #593: Richard Curtis, William Oldroyd & Thomasin McKenzie, Riz Ahmed & Jessie Buckley

It's another guest-packed jamboree on this week's Empire Podcast, folks. First, Chris Hewitt asks Richard Curtis about revisiting his BBC Christmas classic, Bernard & The Genie, as the new Sky Cinema film, Genie. Chris also chats with William Oldroyd, director of the new thriller Eileen, and his star, Thomasin McKenzie. And then Amon Warmann Zooms in for a lovely natter with Fingernails stars, Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley. We really do spoil you lot.

And either side of all those is another fun episode as Chris is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer to talk about the forthcoming live show to mark our 600th episode (on sale now -- be quick! They're going fast!), discuss which villains could stand to receive the prequel treatment, discuss the week's movie news, including good news for the Stephen King clan, and review Eileen, Genie, Candy Cane Lane, and Fallen Leaves. Oh, and Chris overshares. Shocker. Enjoy, as we begin the countdown to Christmas!

Intro/Listener Question: 0:00.00 – 22:52.00

Richard Curtis

Movie News: 37:06.00 – 51:24.00

William Oldroyd and Thomasin McKenzie

Reviews: 1:09:07.00 – 1:27:36.00

Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley/Outro