Empire Podcast #582: Pablo Larraín

They say you should never invite a vampire into your home, because then they can come and go as they please, without even stopping to do the dishes. But what if you invite the director of a vampire movie into your podcast? Well, frankly, Pablo Larraín, the brilliant Chilean director of Jackie, No, and Spencer is welcome to drop into the podbooth any time after this week's episode, in which Chris Hewitt invites him to sit down and natter all about his new movie, El Conde, in which the Chilean director, General Pinochet, is reimagined as a bloodsucking, power-hungry vampire.