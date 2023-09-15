Empire Podcast #582: Pablo Larraín

They say you should never invite a vampire into your home, because then they can come and go as they please, without even stopping to do the dishes. But what if you invite the director of a vampire movie into your podcast? Well, frankly, Pablo Larraín, the brilliant Chilean director of Jackie, No, and Spencer is welcome to drop into the podbooth any time after this week's episode, in which Chris Hewitt invites him to sit down and natter all about his new movie, El Conde, in which the Chilean director, General Pinochet, is reimagined as a bloodsucking, power-hungry vampire.
Either side of that chat (which starts at 41:36.00 approximately, and goes on to 1:00:52.00 approx.), Chris is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer. Together, the trio chat about James' Indiana Jones-related mishap in a film quiz, they look at the week's movie news (such as it is; this was recorded before the Aquaman 2 trailer dropped); and review Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting In Venice, El Conde, Brother, Love Life, and Cassandro. Plus, they tackle a listener question about the impact of Covid and the current strikes on cinema chains, and come up with a revolutionary path forward for cinema. Enjoy.
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.