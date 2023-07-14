Empire Podcast #573: Simon Pegg & Rebecca Ferguson

Light the fuse! This week sees the long-long-long-long-awaited release of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie's epic latest addition to the action franchise, and Chris Hewitt chats to two of the IMF's finest, Simon 'Benji Dunn' Pegg and Rebecca 'Ilsa Faust' Ferguson, in a fun interview that touches upon how they coped with the film's incredibly long shoot.

Then, with Chris off somewhere editing the first part of our Mission spoiler special chat with Christopher McQuarrie, Helen O'Hara hosts, welcoming James Dyer and Ben Travis into the podbooth to talk about multi-hyphenates, the actors' strike, a whole bunch of trailers, and Taylor Swift tickets. And they review Dead Reckoning Part One, Insidious: The Red Door, Birdbox: Barcelona, The Out-Laws, and more. It's a slam bam thank you ma'am episode. Enjoy!