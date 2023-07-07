Empire Podcast #572: Leah Lewis & Mamoudou Athie; Hayley Atwell

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees things get elemental as Chris Hewitt has an engrossing chat with the stars of the new Pixar movie, Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. Then things get a little sillier as he sits down with Hayley Atwell, who is a welcome addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise in Dead Reckoning Part One, which opens here on Monday. It's a spoiler-free interview, in which they talk about how Atwell got to grips with her character Grace, about her memories of shooting the first Captain America movie, and about her social media plans, but you might want to wait until you've seen Dead Reckoning Part One just in case.