Empire Podcast #572: Leah Lewis & Mamoudou Athie; Hayley Atwell

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees things get elemental as Chris Hewitt has an engrossing chat with the stars of the new Pixar movie, Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. Then things get a little sillier as he sits down with Hayley Atwell, who is a welcome addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise in Dead Reckoning Part One, which opens here on Monday. It's a spoiler-free interview, in which they talk about how Atwell got to grips with her character Grace, about her memories of shooting the first Captain America movie, and about her social media plans, but you might want to wait until you've seen Dead Reckoning Part One just in case.
Either side of those, Chris is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Jeremy Dylan, making a return to the fourth chair after an absence of a couple of years. Our intrepid quartet answer a question relating to Ethan Hunt, and discuss the movie news including Greta Gerwig directing a couple of Narnia movies, the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny box office and, of course, the trailer for Dune Part Two. And they also review Elemental, the Wham! documentary, Name Me Lawand, and Run Rabbit Run. Enjoy.
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.