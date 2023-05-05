Empire Podcast #563: Karen Gillan, Joe Russo

The Guardians Of The Galaxy — or, at least, James Gunn's Guardians Of The Galaxy — are about to make their last stand with this week's long-awaited Vol. 3, and in this week's episode of the Empire Podcast, Chris Hewitt Zooms with Nebula herself, Karen Gillan, for a fun chat taking in everything from conspiracy theories to James Gunn's initial firing from the project, and everything in-between. Chris also has a chat with another regular pod-guest, Joe Russo, who tells Chris about the second year of the St. Andrews International Film Festival, why he never keeps track of his score at golf, and more. That 'more' includes an in-depth chat about the state of the filmmaking union and the rise of A.I. and its impact upon movies, and while this was recorded a couple of weeks ago, it feels very timely now given this week's decision, by the WGA, to call a strike, with the rise of A.I. just one of the issues at stake.