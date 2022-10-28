Empire Podcast #538: Billy Eichner & Luke Macfarlane, Georgina Campbell

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees Billy Eichner , writer/star of rom-com Bros , and his co-star Luke Macfarlane, sit down with Chris Hewitt for a fun and frank chat about shooting sex scenes, Eichner's long struggle to bring a gay love story to the big screen with the backing of a major studio, and why podcasts are the new porn. Then Chris also sits down with British actress Georgina Campbell, star of this week's cracking new horror Barbarian , for a spoiler-free chat which includes Campbell's Halloween double-bill recommendations.

Then Chris is joined in the virtual podbooth by Helen O'Hara and Ella Kemp for a fun episode in which they try not to answer any questions about scary films, but end up talking about the most terrifying movie clowns anyway. They also discuss the week's movie news, including James Gunn being hired as co-CEO of DC Studios, and review Bros, Barbarian, The Good Nurse, Triangle Of Sadness, and Wendell & Wild. Oh, and Chris loses his mind over an upcoming threequel. No, not that one. Nor that one either. Enjoy.