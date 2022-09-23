Empire Podcast #533: Steve Coogan, Bryce Dallas Howard & DeWanda Wise

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast marks the return of the podcast with the best theme tune this side of, well, us, by talking to its co-creator and star. Yes, we're talking all things Alan Partridge with Steve Coogan as series 2 of the Partridge podcast, From The Oasthouse, returns to Audible.

Plus, Ben Travis flies to Malta (and boy, were his arms tired) to have a raucous chat with Jurassic World: Dominion stars Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise about Colin Trevorrow's Extended Edition. Stop that, you filthy-minded lot. This isn't Carry On Up The Empire Podcast.

Speaking of which, back in the podbooth Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer for a fun episode in which they discuss the best gateway horror films for kids; whether the Carry On… series counts as horror; the week's movie news, including Constantine 2 and a mini-episode of The Ranking: Keanu Reeves, and the trailers for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin, and Hellraiser; and they review Don't Worry, Darling, Catherine Called Birdy, and After Yang. Plus Chris comes up with his most annoying earworm yet, which is saying something. I wonder why… Enjoy!

STEVE COOGAN INTERVIEW: 00:20:24.759 - 00:40:29.780

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD/DEWANDA WISE