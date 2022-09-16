  1. Home
Empire Podcast # 532 — Reece Shearsmith

by Chris Hewitt
Posted
People:
David Warner
Reece Shearsmith
Steve Coogan

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast brings you Reece Shearsmith — our guest at last week's London Podcast Festival live show at Kings Place, London — on sparkling form, as he tells Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara and Ben Travis all about new film See How They Run, recruiting actors for Inside No 9, working with David Warner, Peter Kay and Steve Coogan, and much, much more. That can be found at around 00:22:49.00, and finishes around 00:49:00.00.

Then, in the podbooth, Chris, Helen and Ben are joined by live show absentee James Dyer for an episode in which Chris defends DC League Of Super-Pets, the team discuss their most memorable cinematic queuing experiences, they cast their eyes over the week's movie news, and they review Clerks III, Ticket To Paradise, Do Revenge, and End Of The Road. Enjoy.

Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice – or via the PlanetRadio player above.

