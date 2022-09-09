Empire Podcast #531: Sam Rockwell & Tom George

'Ello 'ello 'ello, what's all this then? This week's Empire Podcast — recorded before the news about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II — sees Sam Rockwell, who plays Inspector Stoppard in breezy new whodunnit See How They Run, reunite with his director, Tom George, and tell Chris Hewitt all about howtheydidit. That can be found from 00:51:13.00 - 01:10:39.00 approx.
Then, in the virtual podbooth, Chris returns to the host's chair after a couple of weeks 'off', and is armed with tales of what's out there in the world of children's TV. He's joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer for a fun episode in which they discuss the week's movie news, review See How They Run, Pinocchio, Crimes Of The Future, _Bodies Bodies Bodie_s, and tackle the big question: if you had to erase the movies of Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, or Seth Rogen, who would you choose and why? Nobody can ever accuse us of not being highbrow. Enjoy.
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice – or via the PlanetRadio player above.