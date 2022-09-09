Empire Podcast #531: Sam Rockwell & Tom George

'Ello 'ello 'ello, what's all this then? This week's Empire Podcast — recorded before the news about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II — sees Sam Rockwell, who plays Inspector Stoppard in breezy new whodunnit See How They Run, reunite with his director, Tom George, and tell Chris Hewitt all about howtheydidit. That can be found from 00:51:13.00 - 01:10:39.00 approx.