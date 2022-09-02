Empire Podcast #530: Michael Flatley

He is the Lord Of The Dance. The Riveriest of dancers. A man who scares the bejesus out of Chandler Bing. But now Michael Flatley has made the most talked-about movie of the week: his long-awaited motion picture debut, Blackbird, which he also wrote and directed. In a fun and candid interview, Flatley tells Chris Hewitt all about the motivation to make a movie now that his dancing career is behind him, the long delay in getting a release date, and his awareness of the critics lying in wait. Check it out from 00:34:34.00 – 00:52:03.00 (approx.).