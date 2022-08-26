Empire Podcast #529: Sopé Dìrísù

This week's Empire Podcast sees the ace British actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù — memorably seen breaking heads in Gangs Of London — breaking hearts instead as the most eligible bachelor in England, in the delightful Mr. Malcolm's List. He tells Chris Hewitt all about this gear shift, his extensive research for a period role, and his days as a Harry Potter fan. That can be found between 00:32:45.00 and 00:55:19.00, timestamp fans.

Then, in the virtual podbooth this week, Helen O'Hara hosts and brings Amon Warmann and John Nugent along for the ride, discussing average films with great scores, the week's movie news (including the trailer for Empire Of Light, the new Sam Mendes film), and reviewing Mr. Malcolm's List, Beast, Samaritan and Official Competition. Enjoy.