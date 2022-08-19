Empire Podcast #528: Owen Wilson, Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, Alan Cumming

Just like Chorley FM, this week's episode of the Empire Podcast is Cumming in your ears as Chris Hewitt invites the great Alan Cumming — star of this week's excellent documentary, My Old School — into the podbooth for a fun chat about bagels, surnames, and why making this movie felt like fate. Chris also has a lovely chat with Secret Headquarters star, the wowtastic Owen Wilson, and his directors, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, which takes in everything from parental responsibility to how to make a toast.

Then, in a two-pronged pod recorded in a couple of different locations this week (circumstances beyond our control, folks, but we're sure you'll agree the blend of both halves is utterly seamless), Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer to discuss the movie stunts they would love to perform themselves, the week's movie news, and review My Old School, Day Shift and Secret Headquarters. And Chris tells a Kenneth Branagh- related story that may still be going on, it's hard to tell. Enjoy.

Quick interview timestamps! Owen Wilson runs from 28:05.00 — 43:51.00 (approx.) and Alan Cumming can be found somewhere around 1:01:39.00 - 1:24:21.00