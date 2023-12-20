Empire Issue Preview: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Holdovers, All Of Us Strangers, Review Of The Year 2023, Jodie Comer

Who’s ready for a cinematic evolution? Years after the recent Planet Of The Apes trilogy came to an end – closing out the story of Caesar and the global simian uprising – a new story is about to start. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is coming in 2024, bringing a whole new take on the world, a fresh generation of characters, and an adventure tone set to take the sci-fi saga into brand new territory. And you can read all about it in Empire’s world-exclusive cover feature, in the February 2024 issue. Order a copy online here.

It’s not hitting newsstands until Thursday 21 December – but you can take a sneak peek inside below.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

New apes, new team, new kingdom. Empire gets the inside story on the return of the Planet Of The Apes – speaking to director Wes Ball, stars Owen Teague and Kevin Durand, writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and more, about blasting 300 years ahead into the timeline to spin a whole new story.

Review Of The Year 2023

We’re rounding off the year with an epic look back at the cinematic highlights of the last 12 months – packed with brand new exclusive interviews, photo shoots, and more. Including…

Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer

The director of this summer’s most surprising smash hit reflects on its astonishing big-screen success – and what it means for the state of cinema.

America Ferrera on Barbie

The powerful voice behind Barbie’s breathtaking monologue tells the story behind one of the greatest scenes of the year – and where Barbie takes her next.

David Lynch on The Fabelmans

The legendary filmmaker made a surprise appearance at the end of Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama – playing fellow legendary filmmaker John Ford. Lynch tells Empire how it all happened.

David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah on Rye Lane

The standout romcom of 2023 thrived on the chemistry between its loveable leads. Empire brings the duo back to Peckham to retrace their steps.

Ke Huy Quan on Loki

He started his year winning an Oscar, and ended it with a standout turn in the MCU. Empire speaks to the buoyant actor on his astonishing year.

And much more!

Also inside the Review Of The Year, we uncover the story behind Talk To Me’s horror hand; go role-by-role with Ayo Edebiri on her breakout year; delve into Wonka’s world with Timothée Chalamet; take a tumble with John Wick: Chapter 4’s stair-master stuntman; break down the return of Star Wars baddie Thrawn with Dave Filoni and Lars Mikkelsen; take flight with Dungeons & Dragons favourite Jarnathan; celebrate the year of Miles Morales with Shameik Moore and Brian Michael Bendis; go blow-by-blow on Polite Society’s final showdown; and much more besides.

The Holdovers

The latest collaboration between filmmaker Alexander Payne and star Paul Giamatti is a seasonal ‘70s-set delight, set to become an instant Christmas classic. Empire brings the two together for a joint interview, talking their unique chemistry.

All Of Us Strangers

Andrew Haigh returns with a beautiful and achingly emotional drama about new love, parental loss, and evolving identity, starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. The filmmaker opens up to Empire about his most personal work yet.

Jodie Comer

After blowing everyone away as Villanelle in Killing Eve, the Liverpudlian actor has gone on to commit uncompromising performances to the screen and beyond – in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, searing COVID drama Help, and on stage in Prima Facie. She reflects on her ascent – and her latest works The End We Start From and The Bikeriders – in a major new interview.

First Word

This month’s news section brings a brand new look at Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as the series heads back to the firehouse. Plus, we talk teen monsters with Lisa Frankenstein’s Diablo Cody and Zelda Williams; speak with new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa; discuss morbid thoughts with Daisy Ridley for Sometimes I Think About Dying; break down the Furiosa trailer; take on a wild chat with Jean-Claude Van Damme for Pint Of Milk, and much more.

Final Cut

In the home entertainment section, we break down the incredible Past Lives with filmmaker Celine Song and stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro; talk spoilers with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe; rank the movies of 1994; revisit the epic heft of Master & Commander: The Far Side Of The World; reflect on the final film from both Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, The Great Escaper; and much more.

Reviews