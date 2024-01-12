Empire Film Podcast #599: George Clooney & Callum Turner, Kevin Hart & Gugu Mbatha-Raw, And Dan Levy

We have a veritable guestapalooza this week as George Clooney and Callum Turner join us to talk The Boys In The Boat, Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw give us the lowdown on F. Gary Gray's heist movie Lift, and Dan Levy chats about his directorial debut Good Grief.

Other than that, it's another fireside chat with just Helen and James this week as they mull over numerically titled films, shake their heads at the Golden Globes, and wade through an incredibly busy week for movie news. And that's before they get into the deranged masterpiece that is Poor Things, the simply deranged new Stath movie The Beekeeper, and the aforementioned Lift, Good Grief and The Boys In The Boat.

Finally, apologies for the slight sound problem at the beginning of this week's show (one of the mics had the wrong setting) it only lasts for the first four minutes, though.