Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons And Willem Dafoe Starring In Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film

Yorgos Lanthimos has built himself quite the reputation for dramatic films with a strong seam of dark comedy that explore human quirks from different angles. His films have been nominated for Oscars and the likes of Olivia Colman have won them working with him. He's has Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley ready to star in his next project, And.

Plot details for this one – which Lanthimos wrote with regular collaborator Efthimis Filippou – are being kept quiet for now, though we're rarely sure that a basic synopsis can do the director's work justice anyway.

Plemons is the one acting newcomer to Lanthimos' world on the list – Stone has worked with him at least twice before and both Dafoe and Qualley show up in the film he's finishing up now, Poor Things, about which you can read more here.

Though you might figure he'd be ready to take a break before the onslaught of Poor Things' release and publicity, he's instead kicking off shooting And next month in New Orleans.

