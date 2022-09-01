Emily Blunt Goes West(ern) For New Miniseries The English – See The Teaser

by Empire |

Though Emily Blunt has done her share of period dramas (and even ridden a horse or two), she's never gone Full Western. All that changes with new miniseries The English, on its way to TV screens in November.

Blunt here plays aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke who teams up with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination — the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

The cast for this one also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds, while TV veteran Hugo Blick wrote and directed all six episodes.