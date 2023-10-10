Emily Blunt And Chris Evans Are Looking To Get Rich In The New Pain Hustlers Trailer

Are we all addicted to stories of people flinging pills and looking to make a profit in the name of Pharma? It would seem so, as we've seen various movies, series and documentaries on the subject. Several of those, including the recent Painkiller have been on Netflix, and the streaming service is tackling similar territory with comedy drama Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. You can find the most recent trailer below…

This latest look at the movie, directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, initially focuses more on Blunt's Liza Drake, who is in a financial bind having lost her home and her car and trying to provide for her daughter (Chloe Coleman).

A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices.