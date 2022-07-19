Eddie Murphy Starring In Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy is feeling the Christmas spirit. Or at least the Christmas-first-film-under-his-Amazon deal spirit. He's now aboard to star in and produce Candy Cane Lane, which will debut on Prime Video.

Zero story details have been revealed, though it's obviously going to be a festive film and was inspired by writer Kelly Younger's childhood Chrimbo experiences.

Younger's a veteran of writing for the Muppets and working as part of Disney Feature Animation's story trust, so we can expect a family friendly tale with just a little subversion (especially if Mr. Eddie Murphy has any say in the matter).

And while it represents the latest team up between the actor and Prime Video following Coming 2 America's move from Paramount to the streaming service, it's also a reunion for some of the team behind 1992's Boomerang, as Reginald Hudlin will direct the new movie after working with Murphy on that film. It also sees the return of producer Brian Grazer.

"The holiday season is my favorite time of year — just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist," Hudlin tells Deadline. "I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon."

There's no date for when this will be heading down TV chimneys, but it'll kick off shooting this coming winter in Los Angeles.